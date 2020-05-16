21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Wallace circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

14 February 2017 ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the January 31, 2017, retirement of Judge Barbara W. Wallace.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Applicants who previously applied for associate circuit judge vacancies created by Judges Lawrence J. Permuter and Dale W. Hood may send a letter to all the commissioners requesting their previous application and letters of reference be transferred to the current opening.

New applicants must mail applications and letters of reference to Judge Hess, Mr. Rossiter, Mr. Sigmund and Ms. Bertelson. All correspondence to Ms. Franklin is to be through e-mail.

Applications and/or the letters must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. March 13, 2017. In accordance with the Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly. The commission will meet to interview and select the nominees for both vacancies to be submitted to the governor on April 3 and April 4, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room South 15, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Philip M. Hess, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Matthew Rossiter, Jeffrey Sigmund, Christy Bertelson, and Tiffany Mapp Franklin.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300