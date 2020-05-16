APUBLIC ALERT: Supreme Court of Missouri elevator to be taken out of service for several months 06-07-2016 new sentencing system

7 June 2016

PUBLIC ALERT: Supreme Court of Missouri elevator to be taken out of service for several months

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Supreme Court of Missouri has been advised that construction work is expected to begin Wednesday, June 8, to replace the sole elevator in the 110-year-old building in Jefferson City. The work is expected to be complete by Monday, September 19.

During the interim, accessibility to the building will be affected, although no oral arguments are scheduled during this time. To the extent a visitor with physical disabilities needs to conduct business in the building during construction, there is an accessible entrance at the west side of the building that can be reached by entering the driveway off Washington Street on the southeast corner of the building and then proceeding around the back of the building. Intercoms to the marshal’s desk are available from the east side of the base of the front steps to the building, the entrance to the driveway as well as from the accessible entrance. Court staff will be happy to bring materials to any visitor who needs to conduct business in the building but is unable to proceed beyond the ground floor. Visitors wishing to make advance inquiries may call the Court at (573) 751-4144.

The elevator replacement work is being overseen by the Missouri Office of Administration.

###