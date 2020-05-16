20 May 2004

MEDIA ADVISORY: Chief Justice to make presentation Saturday in St. Louis

Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice Ronnie L. White will discuss the Missouri nonpartisan court plan and judicial independence during the 2004 Policy History Conference, sponsored by the St. Louis University Institute for Political History and the Journal of Policy History. Chief Justice White's presentation will be part of "The Yellow Brick Road in 21st Century American Law and Public Policy" session, scheduled from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, May 22 in the Gallery I room of the Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel, 7730 Bonhomme Avenue, in Clayton, Mo.

Also scheduled to speak are Scott Comparato, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Steven A. Puro, Ph.D., professor of political science and public policy at St. Louis University. The moderator of the panel will be Joseph Benson, A.M., J.D., archivist for the Supreme Court of Missouri.

More information about the conference can be found at http://www.slu.edu/departments/jph/2004finalprogram.htm. For more information about Chief Justice White's presentation, contact Beth Riggert, the Court's communications counsel, at (573) 751-3676.