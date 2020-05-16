16th circuit commission releases interviewee, demographic, meeting information for new associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
28 September 2015
16th Circuit Judicial Commission releases interviewee list, demographics and interview information for Division 34 on the Jackson County circuit court
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the Jackson County associate circuit judge position that was newly created by the Missouri General Assembly.
There are 17 applicants for the vacancy. Seven of the applicants are women, and 10 are men. There is one minority applicant. Six applicants work in the private sector, and 11 work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 39 years.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all applicants. Their names are:
Jennifer Brown
Nick Cutrera
Jo Leigh Fischer
Kim Fournier
Michael Hunt
Rebecca Lambert
Mitchell Langford
Susan Long
Matthew Merryman
Kalpesh Patel
Susan Sonnenberg
Chad Stewart
Kyndra Stockdale
Brady Twenter
Eric Vernon
Brian Webb
R. Travis Willingham
The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Tuesday, October 20, 2015, at the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64106, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at approximately 4:30 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.
