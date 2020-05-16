19 December 2002

22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees to fill judicial vacancy in St. Louis city

The St. Louis City Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Holden to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis Circuit Court created by the resignation of Judge Henry Autrey.

Those nominated by the Commission are: John F. Garvey, Jr., Angela Turner Quigless, and James E. Sullivan.

John F. Garvey, Jr., graduated with a bachelor of arts from St. Louis University in 1983 and a juris doctor from Rutger's University Law School in 1986. He began in private practice in 1987 and moved on to the Circuit Attorney's Office before serving as an alderman for the City of St. Louis from 1991 to 1995. He then went back into private practice until his appointment as an Associate Circuit Judge in 1998.

Angela Turner Quigless, formerly known as Angela D. Turner, was born in Miami, Florida, in 1960. She was appointed as an Associate Circuit Judge on February 28, 1995 by Governor Mel Carnahan. Prior to her appointment, she was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, former Assistant City Counselor for the City Counselor's Office in the City of St. Louis, former Assistant Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis, and former State's Attorney for the Missouri Public Service Commission and the Missouri Department of Revenue.

James E. Sullivan attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and received his bachelor of arts degree in 1974. He went on to attend St. Louis University School of Law, receiving his juris doctor in 1977. He began his legal career in the Public Defender's Office. He then served in the Circuit Attorney's Office. He currently is serving as a Municipal Judge for the City of Louis. He has been in private practice since 1984.

The Commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect, and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these persons has the trial experience and sense of fairness that the Commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the City of St. Louis and the State of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Holden for his ultimate decision. The Commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Lawrence E. Mooney, Laura T. Cohen, Nancy Kistler, Christopher McGraugh and Eva Louise Frazer, M.D.