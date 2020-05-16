15 September 2009

Western District appeals court seeks law clerks

Judge Alok Ahuja and Judge Mark Pfeiffer are accepting law clerk applications for the year beginning in the fall of 2010. Applicants to Judge Ahuja should send a cover letter, resume, list of references, writing sample and law school transcript directly to him. Applicants to Judge Pfeiffer should be in the upper 25 percent of their law school class, and should send a cover letter, resume, writing sample and letters of reference specifically addressing research and writing skills directly to him. Applicants may write to both judges at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64106-2970.

At this time, none of the other Western District judges is accepting law clerk applications for the fall of 2010.