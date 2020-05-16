UPDATED: 22nd circuit commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Garvey circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

22 September 2015 updated 13 October 2015 with new start time

22nd Judicial Circuit Commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Garvey circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Garvey: 26 applicants, 14 women, 12 men, nine minority, 17 non-minorities, 11 presently employed in the private sector and 15 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 26 applicants:

Timothy J. Boyer Paula P. Bryant Suzette Carlisle Francisco J. Carretero Thomas C. Clark II Michael J. Colona Theresa Counts Burke Anne-Marie Clarke Matthew J. Devoti Cynthia M. Fox Katherine M. Fowler Bridget L. Halquist Heather J. Hays Craig K. Higgins Joseph P. Keaveny Teneil L. Kellerman Julia M. Kerr James J. Leightner Newton G. McCoy Joan Miller Jennifer E. Matthew Michael W. Noble Gwenda R. Robinson David A. Roither Jason M. Sengheiser Calea F. Stovall-Reid

The commission will meet beginning at 12:30 p.m. October 14 and 8:30 a.m. October 15, 2015, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Steven L. Groves, Rita Burlison, Tiffany Franklin, and Thomas Neill.