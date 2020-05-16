UPDATED: 22nd circuit commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Garvey circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
22nd Judicial Circuit Commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Garvey circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John Garvey: 26 applicants, 14 women, 12 men, nine minority, 17 non-minorities, 11 presently employed in the private sector and 15 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 49.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 26 applicants:
Timothy J. Boyer
Paula P. Bryant
Suzette Carlisle
Francisco J. Carretero
Thomas C. Clark II
Michael J. Colona
Theresa Counts Burke
Anne-Marie Clarke
Matthew J. Devoti
Cynthia M. Fox
Katherine M. Fowler
Bridget L. Halquist
Heather J. Hays
Craig K. Higgins
Joseph P. Keaveny
Teneil L. Kellerman
Julia M. Kerr
James J. Leightner
Newton G. McCoy
Joan Miller
Jennifer E. Matthew
Michael W. Noble
Gwenda R. Robinson
David A. Roither
Jason M. Sengheiser
Calea F. Stovall-Reid
The commission will meet beginning at 12:30 p.m. October 14 and 8:30 a.m. October 15, 2015, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Steven L. Groves, Rita Burlison, Tiffany Franklin, and Thomas Neill.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
