22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees to fill Quigless vacancy in St. Louis City

21 February 2003

The St. Louis City Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Holden to fill the associate judge vacancy on the St. Louis Circuit Court created by the appointment of Judge Angela Turner Quigless to the Circuit Bench.

Those nominated by the Commission are: Calea Stovall-Reid, Mary Nelson and James Sullivan.

Calea Stovall-Reid was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on October 14, 1960. She attended Howard University in Washington D.C., where she graduated with a B.A. in Communication Art. She received her J.D. from Washington University School of Law in May 1990. She has served as an Assistant Public Defender, and as Assistant Circuit Attorney in the City of St. Louis, and a Litigation Associate with the law firm of Peoples and Hale. She is currently the Corporate Counsel for the St. Louis Housing Authority.

Mary Elizabeth Nelson was born in St. Louis, Missouri on February 6, 1955. She received her B.A. in Political Philosophy in 1977 from Princeton University, and her J.D. in 1981 from the University Of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She has previously served as a partner in Lashly & Baer, P.C., as General Counsel of the St. Louis Development Corporation, and as General Counsel to the Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives. She is presently in private practice and serves as President of the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners.

James E. Sullivan attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1974. He went on to attend St. Louis University School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor in 1977. He began his legal career in the Public Defender’s Office. He then served in the Circuit Attorney’s Office. He is currently serving as a Municipal Judge for the City of Louis. He has been in private practice since 1984.

The Commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people have that trial experience and sense of fairness that the Commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the City of St. Louis and the State of Missouri, and proudly presents these names to Governor Holden for his ultimate decision. The Commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Lawrence E. Mooney, Laura T. Cohen, Nancy Kistler, Christopher McGraugh and Eva Louise Frazer, M.D.