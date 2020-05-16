14 September 2011

7th circuit commission seeks applicants for associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of associate circuit judge of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Clay County) to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of The Honorable Donald T. Norris in Division Six.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, article V, section 21, requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of Clay County. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

The application and instructions, available in both Microsoft Word and Adobe PDF, can be downloaded here:

Application: (See attached file: 7th circuit - Norris associate circuit judge vacancy - application 09-14-11.doc)(See attached file: 7th circuit - Norris associate circuit judge vacancy - application 09-14-11.pdf)

Instructions for Applicants: (See attached file: 7th circuit - Norris associate circuit judge vacancy - instructions for applicants 09-14-11.doc)(See attached file: 7th circuit - Norris associate circuit judge vacancy - instructions for applicants 09-14-11.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Mo. The commission must receive all completed applications for this judicial vacancy by 4:30 pm Oct. 14, 2011.

The commission will meet Nov. 15, 2011, at the Clay County Courthouse in Liberty, Mo., to interview applicants for the vacancy. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to Nov. 15, 2011.

Following the interviews, the commission will select a panel of three nominees for the judicial vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees to serve as the associate circuit judge in Division Six.

Members of the commission are Lisa White Hardwick, chief judge, Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorney T.K. Thompson; and lay members Melisa Essig and Lancer Gentry Gates. Attorney member Michael Shipley has resigned from the commission and is expected to be replaced prior to the interviews of judicial applicants.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600