Notice of electronic balloting for Appellate Judicial Commission election

30 May 2007

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, will hold an electronic election in the fall of 2007 for a lawyer member of the Appellate Judicial Commission. Watch the paper, electronic publications of The Missouri Bar and your e-mail for details.

Bar members should verify that their residence addresses and e-mail addresses filed with The Missouri Bar are current. Residence address determines eligibility to vote in the election. The Missouri Bar identification number and The Missouri Bar Personal Identification Number (PIN) are both used to confirm eligibility to vote electronically.