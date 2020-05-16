7th circuit commission announces panel for associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

15 November 2011

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission has interviewed 16 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 6 of the Clay County circuit court, created by the retirement of Judge Donald T. Norris. The nominees are Louis Angles, James Fluker and Karen Krauser. All of the nominees received the unanimous support of the commission.

Angles is an attorney in private practice in Excelsior Springs.

Fluker is an attorney and mediator in private practice in Liberty.

Krauser is the deputy chief assistant prosecuting attorney for Clay County in Liberty.

The commission has submitted the panel to Gov. Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 6.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Lisa White Hardwick of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Douglass Noland and T.K. Thompson, and lay members Melisa Essig and Dr. Lancer Gates.