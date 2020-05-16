21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases demographic information about applicants for Wiesman vacancy
TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COMMISSION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 2 February 2009
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Melvyn W. Wiesman: thirty-two applicants, twelve women, twenty men, four minorities, twenty-eight non-minorities, fifteen presently employed in the private sector, sixteen presently employed in the public sector and one presently employed in both private and public sectors. The applicants' mean age is 50.06.
The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Nannette A. Baker, Gerard Noce, Debbie Champion, Patrick Dudley and Laurie Westfall.
