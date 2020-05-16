Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Ellis vacancy on Western District appeals court
24 March 2016
Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Ellis vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at WDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov, or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Judge Vacancy, P.O. Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available here.
Public nomination form: in Word in PDF
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2016. Interested persons may download the application and instructions here.
Instructions for applicants: in Word in PDF
Guidelines for references: in Word in PDF
The commission expects to meet Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7, 2016, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District at 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the beginning of the
interviews.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676
