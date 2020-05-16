28 October 2013

21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces it is seeking applications to fill Loftin associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brenda Stith Loftin.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in Article V, Section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application: (See attached file: Associate Circuit Judge application - October 2013.doc)(See attached file: Associate Circuit Judge application - October 2013.pdf)

Instructions: (See attached file: INSTRUCTIONS Judge Loftin vacancy 1-2014.doc)(See attached file: INSTRUCTIONS Judge Loftin vacancy 1-2014.pdf)