21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces it is seeking applications to fill Loftin associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
28 October 2013
21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces it is seeking applications to fill Loftin associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brenda Stith Loftin.
The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in Article V, Section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.
Application: (See attached file: Associate Circuit Judge application - October 2013.doc)(See attached file: Associate Circuit Judge application - October 2013.pdf)
Instructions: (See attached file: INSTRUCTIONS Judge Loftin vacancy 1-2014.doc)(See attached file: INSTRUCTIONS Judge Loftin vacancy 1-2014.pdf)
- Application forms may also be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis.
The members of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Patrick Dudley, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon, Richard Wuestling IV, Matthew Rossiter and Chief Judge Robert M. Clayton III.
###
Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy Clerk of Court Court of Appeals, Eastern District 314-539-4300
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.