17 August 2009

Commission announces nominees to fill Dandurand vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – William Ray Price Jr., chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission has submitted to Gov. Jay Nixon its panel of nominees to fill the third of three vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. This vacancy exists due to the March 1 resignation of Judge Joseph P. Dandurand, who since has returned to the practice of law.

In alphabetical order, the panel consists of the Honorable Jacqueline A. Cook, Cynthia L. Reams Martin and the Honorable Gary D. Witt.

Cook is the presiding judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit (Cass and Johnson counties). She was born August 2, 1958. She earned her bachelor of science degree in history in 1980 from Central Missouri State University (now the University of Central Missouri) in Warrensburg, her master’s degree in history in 1989 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and her law degree in 1989 from UMKC. Cook lives in Belton.

Martin is in the solo practice of law in Lee’s Summit. She was born July 1, 1959. She earned bachelor of arts degrees in communications and psychology, summa cum laude, in 1981 from William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and her law degree in 1984 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, where she was valedictorian. Martin lives in Lee's Summit.

Witt is an associate circuit judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County). He was born February 2, 1965. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in communication in 1987 from William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and his law degree in 1990 from MU. Witt lives in Parkville.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If he should fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.