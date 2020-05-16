There were 8,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,625 in the last 365 days.

5 April 2011

16th circuit commission announces meeting date to select nominees for Division 13 of the Jackson County circuit court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission will meet beginning at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2011, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, at 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City, to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy in Division 13 of the Jackson County Circuit Court. The commission expects to announce the panel no later than 4:30 p.m. that day. The commission will select the panel from the pool of applicants who were interviewed March 14, 2011, for the vacancy in Division 5 of the Jackson County Circuit Court. On March 31, 2011, Gov. Jay Nixon selected James Kanatzar to fill the Division 5 vacancy from a panel that also included Kenneth Cain and Charles McKenzie.

Contact: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District phone: (816) 889-3600 E-mail: tlord@courts.mo.gov

