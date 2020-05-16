Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Ahrens vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

JEFFERSON
CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission announced today that it is
accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern
District, to fill the vacancy created by the August 1, 2015, retirement of
Judge Clifford H. Ahrens after nearly 25 years on that court. He was in the
private practice of law from 1969 until his February 1991 appointment to the
court. He served as the court’s chief judge from July 1996 through June 1997
and was chair of the Missouri Court Automation Committee – which oversees the
development of technology in the courts – from 2002 until his retirement.
Citizens
are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s
consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri
Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in
Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri
voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be
submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov or by
postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, PO
Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available here.
Public nomination form: Word PDF
Applications
will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2015. Interested persons
may download the application and instructions here.
Application: Word PDF
Instructions for applicants: Word PDF
Guidelines for references: Word PDF
The
commission expects to meet Thursday and Friday, November 12 and 13, 2015, at
the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District at the Old Post Office, 815
Olive Street in St. Louis, to interview applicants and to select a panel of
three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to
the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to
the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly
prior to the beginning of the interviews.
###
