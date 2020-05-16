21st circuit commission announces nominees for Kendrick vacancy on St. Louis County circuit court

The Twenty-First Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Nixon to fill the vacancy on the Circuit Court of the St. Louis County created by the retirement of Judge Larry L. Kendrick.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Bruce F. Hilton – Bruce F. Hilton, born in Detroit, Michigan, November 12, 1957 B.A. History St. Louis University, St. Louis Missouri (1980) Juris Doctorate St. Louis University Law School (1986) Married twenty-six years with four children Managing partner family law litigation practice Extensive jury and non-jury trials in St. Louis City and County, with cases also in St. Charles County, Jefferson County and Franklin County Dozens of appeals briefed and argued in the Missouri Court of Appeals Current chairman of the 21st Judicial Circuit Judicial Evaluation Committee Member of the Missouri Bar; Board of Governors (1996-2007), executive committee 2004-2005 Recipient of good citizen award from Grand Jurors Association (1992) Proclamation from County Executive Buzz Westfall (1992) Member, Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, St. Louis County Bar Association and the Lawyers Association Giant Steps (a school and resources for children with autism, past board members); Kirkwood Library, (past board member); Heritage House, (past board member); Speaker, various CLE programs; Coach, CYC soccer, baseball, basketball and volleyball; Teacher of First Grade Religion Class (8 years) Recurring services as a Guardian ad litem in family law cases

Joseph L. Walsh III – Joseph L. Walsh, III was in the private practice of law in St. Louis, Missouri for 24 years, where his main areas of practice were civil trials and appeals, insurance claims, torts and personal injury claims and worker’s compensation claims. Prior to that he practiced law in Houston, TX for 2 years with a large firm in the areas of commercial, tax and securities litigation. He received his B.S. degree, cum laude, from Loras College in Dubuque, IA and his J.D. degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law, San Antonio, TX. Mr. Walsh has lectured and written on his areas of practice. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas since 1984, The Missouri Bar since 1986, the American Board of Trial Advocates, American Trial Lawyers Association and the Missouri Trial Lawyers Association. He served as municipal judge in the City of Creve Coeur, Mo and prior to that was the municipal judge in Frontenac, MO.

John D. Warner, Jr. – John D. Warner, Jr. graduated from St. Louis University Law School in 1982 and was engaged in the practice of law at the law firm of Kortenhof & Ely from 1982-2000. In May 2000 he formed a law firm with Jeffrey P. Gault in Clayton, Missouri. The firm represents plaintiffs and defendants in personal injury matters and employees in workers’ compensation matters. He is a member of the St. Mary Magdalen parish in Brentwood, Missouri and was unanimously elected to two consecutive terms as President of the St. Mary Magdalen School Board (2006 – 2007) and 2007 – 2008). He is an active participant in the Mentor St. Louis program and he is a judge in S.T.A.R. Court Program in the Ferguson/Florissant School District. He is a member of the Missouri and Illinois bar and is also licensed to practice law before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Missouri and the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people have that trial experience and sense of fairness that the Commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the St. Louis County and the State of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Nixon for his ultimate decision. The Commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Kenneth M. Romines, Debbie Champion, Patrick Dudley, Laurie Westfall and Richard Wuestling IV.