12 June 2012

22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Quigless circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-Second Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the vacancy on the city of St. Louis circuit court created by the appointment of Judge Angela Quigless to the Missouri Court of Appeals.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Elizabeth Bryne Hogan – The Honorable Elizabeth Bryne Hogan has served as an associate circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit (city of St. Louis) since 2005. She received a bachelor of arts degree from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich.

Christopher E. McGraugh – Christopher McGraugh is a principal attorney with the firm of Leritz, Plunkert & Bruning PC. McGraugh has been with this firm since 1992 and has been an attorney for 25 years. McGraugh also worked for five years with the Missouri State Public Defenders Office. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Saint Louis University and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Michael Stelzer – The Honorable Michael Stelzer has served as an associate circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit (city of St. Louis) since 2004. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law.

The commission conducted one day of public hearings, and interviewed 15 applicants. The commission believes that these three candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. On the second ballot, Elizabeth Bryne Hogan, Christopher E. McGraugh and Michael F. Stelzer each received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Steven L. Groves; Michael Calvin; Stephen F. Doss; and June Bosley-Dabney-Gray.