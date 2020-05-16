20 August 2008 16th Circuit Judicial Commission to meet regarding vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court Kansas City, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.22(c), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces today that it will meet at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, 2008 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri, to select three nominees for the impending vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court resulting from the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Clark on August 26, 2008. ### Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600 Fax (816) 889-3668 E-mail tlord@courts.mo.gov

