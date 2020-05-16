Missouri Court of Appeals hears appeals at Hannibal Senior High School

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District convened court today to hear two cases for a special docket at Hannibal Senior High School, Chief Judge Angela T. Quigless announced. Students, teachers and staff were invited to attend the court session of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it held a docket at 10 a.m. at the school’s location at 4500 McMasters, Hannibal, Missouri.

This special docket continues a tradition of the Eastern District of convening court in areas outside of the Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, where the court regularly conducts its sessions.

“Our court strongly believes in holding oral arguments outside of our courthouse in St. Louis at locations where our youth may observe and get involved in the court process,” Judge Quigless said.

Three judges from the court of appeals participated: Judge Quigless, Judge Roy Richter and Judge Lisa Van Amburg. The judges sat as a panel of three to hear oral arguments from attorneys in two appeals from the Marion County and Clark County circuit courts.

Judge Quigless was appointed to the court of appeals in 2012. She previously served as a circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, an associate circuit judge, an assistant circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis, and was also a federal prosecutor for the U.S. attorney’s office.

Judge Richter was appointed to the court of appeals in 2006 and previously served as an associate circuit judge in Montgomery County from 1979 to 2006.

Judge Van Amburg was appointed to the court in 2012, after serving as a circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit. She previously practiced law at Van Amburg, Chackes, Carlson and Spritzer and Schuchat, Cook and Werner.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. There are 14 judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The Eastern District has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in the city of St. Louis and 25 counties stretching from the Iowa border to Cape Girardeau. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.

In addition to this docket, over the past 10 years the court has held sessions at other schools including St. Louis University School of Law, Washington University School of Law, St. Louis Priory School, Villa Duchesne, Brentwood High School, Jefferson College, St. Charles County Community College, Lindenwood University, Southeast Missouri State University, Culver Stockton College, Hannibal-LaGrange University and University of Missouri-St. Louis.