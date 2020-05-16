12 November 2014

Appellate court to honor Judge Joseph G. Stewart

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will convene a special session of the Court en Banc in memory of the late Judge Joseph G. Stewart on Tuesday, November 18, 2014, at 3 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. Judge Stewart died March 27, 2014. Judge Stewart served as judge for the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, from 1974 until his retirement in 1985.

After graduating from St. Louis University School of Law in 1939, Judge Stewart served his country in the U.S. Navy. He practiced law in St. Louis until Gov. Christopher “Kit” Bond appointed him to the Missouri Court of Appeals in 1974. He served as chief judge from 1982-1983, and also as the court’s first settlement judge from 1976-1978.

Over the years, he was active in the community, serving as a member of the St. Louis University Alumni Association, Delta Theta Pi, the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners, The Missouri Bar, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Lawyers Association of St. Louis, and on the Board of Trustees, Junior College District of St. Louis.

Judge Stewart is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Patricia Stewart; two sons, Edward Stewart and Mark Stewart; one daughter, Mary Stewart; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.