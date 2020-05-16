9 September 2014

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District to honor Judge James A. Pudlowski

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will convene a special session of the court en banc in memory of the late Judge James A. Pudlowski on Tuesday, September 16 at 3 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis. Judge Pudlowski passed away January 25, 2014. Judge Pudlowski served as Judge for the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, from 1987 until his retirement in 1999.

Former Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Judge William Crandall, Jim Holloran, Rick Sudekum and James Pudlowski Jr. are among the invited speakers.

Judge Pudlowski served his country in the United States Air Force and the Missouri Air National Guard. He attended University of Notre Dame, where he received his bachelor of science degree, and Cumberland University, where he received his juris doctorate degree. He practiced law in St. Louis until Govenor Joe Teasdale appointed him to the Missouri Court of Appeals in 1979. He served as chief judge from 1988 to 1989. After serving on the appellate bench, he became a senior judge and worked as a mediator in eastern Missouri from 1999 to 2010.

Over the years, he was active in the community, serving as past president of the University of Notre Dame St. Louis Alumni Club and as a member of the American Bar Association Federal-State Relations Committee.

Judge Pudlowski is survived by his wife, Carol Pudlowski; two sons, Jim Pudlowski and Matt Pudlowski; five daughters, Suzy Ferencik, Benth Kinzel, Jenny Dunn, Becky Bush and Katie Lally; and 23 grandchildren.