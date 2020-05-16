16th circuit commission seeks applicants for new associate circuit judge postion in Jackson County-Independence

24 August 2015

16th Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applicants for new associate judge position in Jackson County (Independence)

The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge, Division 34 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County-Independence). This position was newly created by the Missouri General Assembly.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, article V, section 21, requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available here by clicking the appropriate format:

Application: in Microsoft Word in PDF

Instructions: in Microsoft Word in PDF

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4:30 p.m. September 25, 2015.

The commission expects to meet October 20, 2015 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 34.

Members of the Commission are Alok Ahuja, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Scott S. Bethune and Teresa A. Woody; and lay members William C. Gautreaux and Pastor Eric D. Williams.