16 June 2005

21st circuit commission announces nominees for St. Louis County circuit judge position

The St. Louis County Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Blunt to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis County Circuit Court created by the appointment Judge Kenneth Romines to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Those nominated by the Commission are:

Michael T. Jamison received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Washington University in 1973 and his J.D. from St. Louis University in 1976. He has practiced as a field attorney with the National Labor Relations Board before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Southern and Central Districts of Illinois. Mr. Jamison was also a senior associate with the Law Firm of Lashly & Baer, P.C. for two years after leaving the federal government. He is a former President of the Mound City Bar Association, and a member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. He currently handles a Civil/Equity, Certified Municipal, and Small Claims docket in St. Louis County. He also serves as a Truancy Court Judge for the St. Louis County Family Court at the Koch Elementary School, Riverview Gardens School District.

Thomas J. Plunkert received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Florida Institute of Technology in 1974 and his J.D. from St. Louis University in 1977. He has been in private practice with various law firms since his completion of school and is presently with Leritz, Plunkert and Bruning, P.C. Mr. Plunkert is affiliated with St. Genevieve du Bois parish, is a St. Louis Priory School Alumni, and a member of the Missouri Athletic Club and Backstoppers.

Patricia Redington has been with the County Counselor’s Office since 1985 and has served as County Counselor since January 2000. She is a past president of the state and local Municipal Attorneys Associations. She graduated from Notre Dame Law School in 1981. Ms. Redington is married to attorney Randy Mariani and has one son.

The Commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people have that trial experience and sense of fairness that the Commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the St. Louis County and the State of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Blunt for his ultimate decision. The Commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals George W. Draper III, Thomas Lang. Matt McCormick, Gerard Noce, and Laurie Westfall.