12 June 2008

7th Judicial Commission announces panel of nominees to fill Clay County vacancy

LIBERTY, Mo. – The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission, having interviewed all applicants today, nominated a panel of three persons to Governor Matt Blunt to fill the position of Circuit Judge of the Seventh Circuit (Clay County), created by the retirement of The Honorable Michael J. Maloney from the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Clay County, Missouri. Governor Blunt will make the appointment from the panel of nominees within 60 days.

The nominees are: Shane T. Alexander, Donald T. Norris and Steven D. Wolcott.

Shane T. Alexander is the Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Clay County, Missouri;

Donald T. Norris is currently an Associate Circuit Judge in Clay County; and

Steven D. Wolcott is in private practice in Liberty, Missouri.

The Judicial Commission, chaired by Victor C. Howard, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is composed of attorneys Michael Shipley, T. K. Thompson, and lay members Lancer Gates, D.O., and Melisa Essig.

The nominees' applications are available on the Judicial Vacancy page. For interviews requests or questions about the panel, please contact Victor C. Howard, Chief Judge Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, at (816) 889-3626.

