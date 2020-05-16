17 September 2002

Judge James R. Dowd to step down

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- After 23 years of judicial service, Judge James R. Dowd of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, announced this morning that he has decided to step down from the judiciary, effective October 10, 2002. He plans to return to the law firm of Dowd & Dowd in St. Louis.

Judge Dowd has served at all levels of the state court system. Elected to his first term in office in 1978, he served as an associate circuit judge until his appointment as circuit judge in 1988. He was elected by his fellow judges to serve as assistant presiding judge from 1993 to 1995, and as presiding judge from 1995 to 1997. In 1997, he was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, where his peers elected him to serve as chief judge in the 2001-2002 term of court. While an appellate judge, he also sat on the Supreme Court of Missouri by special assignment of the chief justice.

Judge Dowd has engaged in a number of activities designed to improve the administration of justice. During his tenure as chief judge, he worked to gain approval for the Court of Appeals' move to the Old Post Office and the historic courtroom in that building. As presiding judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit, he led efforts to acquire the old federal courthouse, (now known as the Carnahan building) to serve as the St. Louis Criminal Courts building. For reasons of safety, economy and efficiency, he fought to ensure that the new St. Louis jail was built next to the new Criminal Courts building. As one of the early pioneers of drug courts in Missouri, he initiated creation of the drug court in the city of St. Louis and served as its first judge.

Upon hearing of Judge Dowd's intentions, Chief Judge Lawrence E. Mooney of the Court of Appeals, Eastern District, said: "Judge Jim Dowd has a long and distinguished career of public service in the judiciary. He led the effort for the Court of Appeals' relocation to a renovated Old Post Office building. He will be remembered with fondness and admiration for his intelligence, his judgment, and his concern for the individuals who appeared before him. We will miss him greatly."

### The following is the text of the letter Judge Dowd sent to Gov. Bob Holden this morning: