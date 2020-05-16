27 February 2002

Judicial Vacancy: Court of Appeals, Eastern District

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Appellate Judicial Commission announces that it will accept applications for the position of Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy due to the appointment of the Honorable Richard B. Teitelman to the Supreme Court. Applications will be received until 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 25, 2002. The Commission will meet on Tuesday, March 26, and Wednesday, March 27, 2002, in St. Louis, to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the Governor.

Application forms may be requested from The Appellate Judicial Commission, P. O. Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Applicants may also download an application and accompanying rules and instructions from the Supreme Court home page (http://www.courts.mo.gov/sup/index.nsf) under "Judges."

Applicants for this vacancy who applied for the Holstein vacancy on the Supreme Court need not submit a new application but may simply advise the Commission in writing that they wish to apply. Interviews will not be granted to applicants who were interviewed for the Holstein vacancy.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a Judge of the Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 15 years, and a qualified voter of Missouri for at least 9 years next preceding selection.