22 July 2008

16th Judicial Circuit seeks applicants for Jackson County circuit judge

Kansas City, Mo. – The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Clark, effective August 25, 2008.

Applications and instructions may be obtained at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Applicants may also download an application and instructions from Your Missouri Courts Web site here.

Any citizen may suggest nominees to the commission.

Complete and mail or deliver the original, signed application, flat, unfolded and unbound, to Honorable Thomas H. Newton, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Copies shall be sent to the other commission members as provided for in the application instructions. All applications must be received before 4:30 p.m., on Friday, August 15, 2008. The commission will meet on Tuesday, August 26, 2008, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to interview applicants.

The Missouri Constitution, Article V, section 21, requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least ten years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the 16th Judicial Circuit for at least one year.

Members of the commission are Thomas H. Newton, Chief Judge, Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Tim E. Dollar and Cindy Reams Martin, of Jackson County, Missouri; and lay members Byron G. Thompson and Anita L. Russell, of Jackson County. The addresses of the commission members to which applications and letters should be sent are provided with the application instructions.