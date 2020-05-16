30 May 2012

16th Circuit Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Wimes vacancy

KANSAS CITY -- Pursuant to rule 10.28(d), the 16th Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Brian C. Wimes in Division 18.

There are 15 applicants for the vacancy. Five of the applicants are women, and 10 are men. There are five minority applicants and 10 non-minority applicants. Four applicants work in the private sector, nine work in the public sector, and two work in both the private and public sectors. The mean age of the applicants is 46.5 years.

Also pursuant to rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants. Their names are:

Dana M. Altieri S. Margene Burnett Kenneth Jefferson Cain Patrick W. Campbell Nimrod Thomas Chapel, Jr. Nick Anthony Cutrera Cynthia Marie Dodge Kendall Robert (Ken) Garten Gregory Burnett Gillis Kevin Duane Harrell Michael Joe Hunt Jill Marie Katz Jalilah Otto Bryan C. Round David Aaron Suroff

The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Tuesday, June 12, 2012 in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at approximately 4 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews.

Contact: Terrence G. Lord Clerk of Court Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600