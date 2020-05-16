16th circuit commission announces meeting date to select nominees for Division 18 vacancy on Jackson County circuit court
11 June 2012
16th circuit commission announces meeting date to select nominees for Division 18 vacancy on Jackson County circuit court
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Following interviews on Tuesday, June 12, 2012, the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy in Division 18 of the Jackson County Circuit Court. The commission expects to convene for this purpose at approximately 3:00 p.m. and announce the panel by the end of the day.
