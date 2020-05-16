11 June 2012

16th circuit commission announces meeting date to select nominees for Division 18 vacancy on Jackson County circuit court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Following interviews on Tuesday, June 12, 2012, the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy in Division 18 of the Jackson County Circuit Court. The commission expects to convene for this purpose at approximately 3:00 p.m. and announce the panel by the end of the day.