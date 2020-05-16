19 October 2007

Commission announces meeting date to fill Ulrich vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Laura Denvir Stith, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission will meet Thursday, Oct. 25, 2007 in Jefferson City, after individual commissioners have finished conducting one-on-one interviews with applicants. The commission will select a panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy on the Court of Appeals, Western District, that exists due to the retirement of Judge Robert Ulrich.