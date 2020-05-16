23 December 2008

16th Circuit Judicial Commission announces panel of nominees to fill Jackson County vacancy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 22, 2008

Kansas City, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission interviewed all applicants today and nominated a panel of three persons to Governor Matt Blunt to fill the position of Circuit Judge of the Sixteenth Circuit (Jackson County), created by the death of Judge Kelly J. Moorhouse. Governor Blunt will make the appointment from the panel of nominees within 60 days.

The nominees are Nimrod T. Chapel, Jr., Joel Fahnestock May, and J. Dale Youngs.

Nimrod T. Chapel, Jr. is a Commissioner in the Administrative Hearing Commission in Jefferson City, Missouri;

Joel Fahnestock May is an Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri; and

J. Dale Youngs is in the private practice of law at the firm of Husch Blackwell Sanders LLP in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Judicial Commission, chaired by Chief Judge Thomas H. Newton of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is composed of attorneys Tim E. Dollar and Cindy Reams Martin, and lay members Byron G. Thompson and Anita L. Russell.