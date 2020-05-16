16th circuit commission releases demographic information regarding applicant pool for Jackson County Circuit Court vacancy

16 December 2008

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy in Division Nine of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.

There are 20 applicants for the vacancy. Six of those applicants are women, and 14 are men. There are four minority applicants and 16 non-minority applicants. Twelve applicants work in the private sector, eight work in the public sector.