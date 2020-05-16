3 February 2004

22nd circuit commission announces nominees to fill judicial vacancy in St. Louis city

The St. Louis City Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Holden to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis city associate circuit court created by the appointment of Judge John F. Garvey to the circuit bench.

Those nominated by the commission are: Paula Perkins Bryant, Elaine A. Pudlowski, and M. Jane Schweitzer.

Bryant received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1981 and her juris doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law in 1983. She has served as an assistant public defender, a staff attorney for the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit, and currently she is a prosecutor in the circuit attorney's office, where she is a felony team leader.

Pudlowski is an attorney with the law firm of Rankel, Rubin, Bond, Dubin, Siegel & Klein, P.C., practicing primarily in the areas of domestic relations, civil litigation and juvenile law. Pudlowski works part-time as a guardian ad litem for the St. Louis city juvenile division representing children in abuse and neglect matters. Pudlowski received both her bachelor of arts and juris doctorate degrees from Washington University in St. Louis.

Schweitzer received her bachelor of arts degree from St. Louis University in 1975 and her juris doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law in 1978. She is associated with Donald L. Schlapprizzi, P.C., and serves as a hearing officer for the city of St. Louis board of building appeals.

The commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people have that trial experience and sense of fairness that the commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Holden for his ultimate decision. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Sherri B. Sullivan, Laura T. Cohen, Thomas Schwartz, Christopher McGraugh and Eva Louise Frazer, M.D.