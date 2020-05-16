12 December 2003

21st circuit seeks applicants for judicial vacancy in St. Louis County

Contact: Laura Roy (314) 340-6968

The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Susan Block, effective December 31, 2003.

The commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, circuit judges must be at least 30 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of St. Louis County for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk's Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court’s offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications are also available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website at www.courts.mo.gov, click on the word “Circuit Courts” and then select 21st Circuit, St. Louis County.

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. January 5, 2004, to be considered by the commission. Applicants should contact each commissioner for an interview.

The commission will meet January 29, 2004, to select three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Bob Holden, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Sherri B. Sullivan, Daryl L. Cothran, Thomas M. Lang, Matt McCormick and Gerard Noce.