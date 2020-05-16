18 February 2004

21st circuit commission seeks applicants for St. Louis County judicial vacancy

Contact: Laura Roy (314) 340-6968

The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge. The vacancy is created by the appointment of Judge Michael Burton as circuit judge of the Twenty-First Circuit.

The commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, associate circuit judges must be at least 25 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of St. Louis County for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk's Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court’s offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications are also available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website at www.courts.mo.gov, click on the word “Circuit Courts” and then select 21st Circuit, St. Louis County.

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 8, 2004 to be considered by the commission. Applicants should contact each commissioner for an interview. Commissioners who have interviewed prior applicants may choose to reinterview those persons at their discretion.

The Commission will meet March 19, 2004 to select three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Bob Holden, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Sherri B. Sullivan, Daryl L. Cothran, Thomas M. Lang, Matt McCormick and Gerald Noce.