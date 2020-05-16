8 October 2013

16th Circuit Judicial Commission seeking applications to fill Garrett associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of associate circuit judge, division 26 of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Kenneth R. Garrett III, to the office of circuit judge.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, article V, section 21, requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of the 16th judicial circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Application: (See attached file: Garrett.Application for Associate Circuit Judge.doc)(See attached file: Garrett.Application for Associate Circuit Judge.pdf)

Instructions: (See attached file: Garrett Division 26.Instructions for Applicants.doc)(See attached file: Garrett Division 26.Instructions for Applicants.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2013.

Anyone who submitted an application for a Jackson County vacancy during 2013 need not send in a new application. However, the person must send a letter to each member of the commission requesting to be considered for the division 26 vacancy. Letters must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2013.

The commission will meet on Nov. 19, 2013, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in division 26.

Members of the commission are James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Teresa Woody and Scott Bethune; and lay members Pastor Eric Williams and William Gautreaux.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600