There were 8,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,622 in the last 365 days.

Notice to attorneys practicing in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

16 October 2012

Notice to attorneys practicing in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Beginning October 19, 2012, attorneys must use the Missouri electronic filing system to file documents in confidential cases.  Only the attorneys of record will be able to view filings, rulings, opinions and other documents through Case.Net.

Questions regarding technical issues should be directed to the OSCA Help Desk at (888) 541-4894. Questions regarding compliance with local rules should be directed to the Western District Clerk’s Office at (816) 889-3600 or wdcoa@courts.mo.gov.

Contact: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

tlord@courts.mo.gov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.