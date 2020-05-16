16 October 2012

Notice to attorneys practicing in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Beginning October 19, 2012, attorneys must use the Missouri electronic filing system to file documents in confidential cases. Only the attorneys of record will be able to view filings, rulings, opinions and other documents through Case.Net.

Questions regarding technical issues should be directed to the OSCA Help Desk at (888) 541-4894. Questions regarding compliance with local rules should be directed to the Western District Clerk’s Office at (816) 889-3600 or wdcoa@courts.mo.gov.