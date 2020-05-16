Appeals court to sit at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the 15th consecutive year, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court at Missouri Western State University, Chief Judge James Welsh announced today. The court will sit at Missouri Western on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2012.

A three-judge panel consisting of Judges Thomas Newton, Joseph Ellis and Gary Witt will hear oral arguments in four cases. Arguments will begin at 9:30 a.m. and once again will be held at the Kemper Recital Hall located in the Leah Spratt Multipurpose Building on campus.

Welsh explained that the cases are appeals from previously held trials in area circuit courts. The judges will hear attorneys argue whether the trials had errors that should cause them to be retried or the trial court's judgment reversed, he said. The judges will read written arguments before the court session, he added, and may interrupt the attorneys' arguments with questions.

The judges will break sometime during the arguments to explain the judicial system in general and the appellate judiciary in particular, Welsh said.

The court has made it a practice to convene yearly in St. Joseph.It convenes regularly in Kansas City. Its jurisdiction covers appeals from trial courts in 45 counties in western and central Missouri. Newton will preside over the proceedings at Missouri Western. He served as a trial judge in Jackson County for six years prior to his appointment to the court of appeals in 1999. Previously, he served as an assistant Jackson County prosecuting attorney and an assistant United States Attorney. Ellis was appointed to the Western District in 1993. Previously, he practiced law in Macon. Witt is the newest member of the Western District, having been appointed in 2010. Immediately before his appointment, he served as a trial judge of the Platte County circuit court. Previously, he had practiced law in Platte County and served in the Missouri House of Representatives.

"It is important for the Court to convene oral arguments outside of Kansas City," Newton said. "This gives individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see. We hope those attending will gain a better understanding of the Court's function."

During the past 21 years, the court has held sessions in Chillicothe, Clinton, Columbia, Fulton, Gallatin, Huntsville, Independence, Jefferson City, Keytesville, Kirksville, Lexington, Liberty, Linneus, Macon, Marshall, Maryville, Milan, Moberly, Nevada, Platte City, Richmond, St. Joseph, Savannah, Trenton, Tuscumbia and Warrensburg.