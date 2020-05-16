11 January 2013

16th circuit commission announces nominees for Atwell circuit judge vacancy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has considered 21 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in division 10 of the Jackson County circuit court, created by the retirement of Judge Charles Atwell. The nominees are S. Margene Burnett, Patrick Campbell and Bryan Round.

Bryan Round – Attorney with the law firm of Mitchell, Kristl & Lieber, P.C. and a municipal court judge of Peculiar, Missouri.

The commission has submitted the panel to Gov. Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for division 10.

The commission is chaired by Judge James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members Byron Thompson and Eric Williams. Thompson was absent due to illness and did not participate in the selection process.