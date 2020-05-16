16th circuit commission announces nominees for Atwell circuit judge vacancy
11 January 2013
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has considered 21 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in division 10 of the Jackson County circuit court, created by the retirement of Judge Charles Atwell. The nominees are S. Margene Burnett, Patrick Campbell and Bryan Round.
S. Margene Burnett – Deputy Probate Commissioner, Division 19, 16th Judicial Circuit, Jackson County, Missouri.
Patrick Campbell –Family Court Commissioner 16th Judicial Circuit, Jackson County, Missouri.
Bryan Round – Attorney with the law firm of Mitchell, Kristl & Lieber, P.C. and a municipal court judge of Peculiar, Missouri.
Each nominee received four votes.
The commission is chaired by Judge James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members Byron Thompson and Eric Williams. Thompson was absent due to illness and did not participate in the selection process.
Contact person: Terence Lord Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600
