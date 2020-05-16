16th Circuit judicial commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information regarding Mesle circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

15 October 2013

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 16th Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Ann Mesle. There are 24 applicants for the vacancy. 10 of the applicants are women, and 14 are men. There are two minority applicants. 12 applicants work in the private sector, 11 work in the public sector and one works in both. The median age of the applicants is 49 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 24 applicants. Their names are:

Susan Burnett Foster Collins Bryan Covinsky Nick Cutrera Cynthia Dodge Jo Leigh Fischer Kendall Garten Jeffrey Hanslick Michael Hunt Ted Hunt James Jackson Jill Katz Howard Lotven Molly Merrigan Ralph Monaco, II Laura O’Sullivan Martina Peterson Jennifer Phillips Lawrence Rebman Janette Rodecap Bryan Round David Suroff Brian Webb Sophie Woodworth

The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Wednesday, October 23, in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak beginning at 9 a.m., and concluding at approximately 2:20 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.