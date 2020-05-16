16th circuit commission releases applicant list, demographics, interview information for associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

8 November 2013

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the appointment of the Honorable Kenneth R. Garrett III to the office of circuit judge. There are 20 applicants for the vacancy. Twelve of the applicants are women, and eight are men. There are three minority applicants. Eight applicants work in the private sector, 11 work in the public sector and one works in both. The median age of the applicants is 42 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 20 applicants. Their names are: