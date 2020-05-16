16th circuit commission releases applicant list, demographics, interview information for associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
8 November 2013
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the appointment of the Honorable Kenneth R. Garrett III to the office of circuit judge. There are 20 applicants for the vacancy. Twelve of the applicants are women, and eight are men. There are three minority applicants. Eight applicants work in the private sector, 11 work in the public sector and one works in both. The median age of the applicants is 42 years.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 20 applicants. Their names are:
Jennifer Benedict
Bryan Covinsky
Arimeta Dupree
Traci Fann
Jo Leigh Fischer
Kimberley Fournier
Kendall Garten
Michael Hunt
Mitchell Langford
Rebecca Leavitt
Laura O’Sullivan
Jalilah Otto
Kalpesh Patel
Joshuah Peter
Jennifer Phillips
Patricia Scaglia
Kyndra Stockdale
Brady Twenter
Diane Watkins
Brian Webb
The commission will meet to interview the applicants Tuesday, November 19, 2013, in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at approximately 2 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.
Contact: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Ph: (816) 889-3600 E-mail: tlord@courts.mo.gov
