Commission releases demographic information regarding applicant pool for three judicial vacancies on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
25 February 2009
Commission releases demographic information regarding applicant pool for three judicial vacancies on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the three vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, created by the resignations of Judges Ronald R. Holliger and Joseph P. Dandurand, who left to practice law for the attorney general's office in Jefferson City, and Judge Paul M. Spinden, who left to teach at Liberty University School of Law in Lynchburg, Va.:
There are 47 applicants for the three vacancies. Thirteen of these applicants are women, and 34 are men. Three are minority applicants and 44 non-minority applicants. There are 24 applicants from the Kansas City-metropolitan area and 23 from other parts of the Western District. Of the 21 applicants who work in the private sector, 12 are from solo or small-firm law practices. Of the 26 applicants who work in the public sector, 22 are state government employees, including seven trial judges. The applicants' mean age is 49.
###
Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel (573) 751-3676 beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.