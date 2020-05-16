Commission releases demographic information regarding applicant pool for three judicial vacancies on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

25 February 2009

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the three vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, created by the resignations of Judges Ronald R. Holliger and Joseph P. Dandurand, who left to practice law for the attorney general's office in Jefferson City, and Judge Paul M. Spinden, who left to teach at Liberty University School of Law in Lynchburg, Va.:

There are 47 applicants for the three vacancies. Thirteen of these applicants are women, and 34 are men. Three are minority applicants and 44 non-minority applicants. There are 24 applicants from the Kansas City-metropolitan area and 23 from other parts of the Western District. Of the 21 applicants who work in the private sector, 12 are from solo or small-firm law practices. Of the 26 applicants who work in the public sector, 22 are state government employees, including seven trial judges. The applicants' mean age is 49.