Sixth Circuit judicial commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information for Hull vacancy in Platte County
24 September 2013
Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Platte County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Owens Lee Hull Jr. There are 10 applicants for the vacancy. Two of the applicants are women, and eight are men. There are no minority applicants. Seven applicants work in the private sector and three work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 52 years.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 10 applicants. Their names are:
- Dennis C. Eckold
Curtis Eylar
Thomas C. Fincham
Mark Gibson
Tammy Glick
Bert Godding
W. Ann Hansbrough
Bradley Kavanaugh
William Klocek
Abe Shafer V
Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600
