There were 8,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,627 in the last 365 days.

Sixth Circuit judicial commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information for Hull vacancy in Platte County

24 September 2013

Sixth Circuit judicial commission announces demographics, interviewee and meeting information for Hull vacancy in Platte County

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Platte County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Owens Lee Hull Jr.   There are 10 applicants for the vacancy. Two of the applicants are women, and eight are men. There are no minority applicants. Seven applicants work in the private sector and three work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 52 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 10 applicants. Their names are:

    Dennis C. Eckold Curtis Eylar Thomas C. Fincham Mark Gibson Tammy Glick Bert Godding W. Ann Hansbrough Bradley Kavanaugh William Klocek Abe Shafer V
The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, Platte City, Missouri, beginning at 9:30 a.m., and concluding at approximately 12:15 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.

###

Contact person:  Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO  64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.