16th circuit commission releases demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Messina circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

22 December 2014

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Edith Messina. There are 19 applicants for the vacancy. Nine of the applicants are women, and 10 are men. There are two minority applicants. Ten applicants work in the private sector, and nine work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 46 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all applicants. Their names are: