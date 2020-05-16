16th circuit commission releases demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Messina circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
22 December 2014
16th circuit commission releases demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Messina circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Edith Messina. There are 19 applicants for the vacancy. Nine of the applicants are women, and 10 are men. There are two minority applicants. Ten applicants work in the private sector, and nine work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 46 years.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all applicants. Their names are:
- Ardie Bland
Bert Braud
Bryan Covinsky
P. Benjamin Cox
Nick Cutrera
Jo Leigh Fischer
Michael Hunt
Jill Katz
Marilyn Keller
Susan Long
Howard Lotven
Martina Peterson
Jennifer Phillips
Kyndra Stockdale
Diane Watkins
Brian Webb
James Wicks
Robert T. Willingham
Sophie Woodworth
The commission will meet to interview the applicants Tuesday, January 20, 2015, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Mo., beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding at approximately 4:30 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews conclude, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.
Contact: Terence G. Lord, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-4300 tlord@courts.mo.gov
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.