26 November 2002

22nd Judicial Circuit Commission seeks applicants for second judicial vacancy in St. Louis city

The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis City) announced today that the Commission is now accepting applications for the position of Circuit Judge. The vacancy is created by the appointment of Judge Booker T. Shaw to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

The Commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, circuit judges must be at least 30 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of St. Louis City for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk’s Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court’s offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications are also available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website at www.courts.mo.gov, click on the word "Circuit Courts" and then select 22nd Circuit, St. Louis City.

Applications must be received by each Commissioner no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 17, 2002, to be considered by the Commission. Applicants should contact each Commissioner for an interview after the filing of their application. Commissioners who have interviewed prior applicants may choose to reinterview those persons at their discretion. Applicants who have previously submitted an application for Judge Autrey’s position will be considered for Judge Shaw’s position unless such applicants notify each commissioner that they do not wish to be so considered.

The Commission will meet January 10, 2003, to select three nominees for the Circuit Judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Robert Holden, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Lawrence E. Mooney, Laura T. Cohen, Nancy Kistler, Christopher E. McGraugh, and Eva Louise Frazer, M.D.

