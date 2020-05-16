4 June 2007

Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Supreme Court of Missouri vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission now is accepting applications for the position of judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Ronnie L. White, effective July 6, 2007. Judge White has served more than 11 years on the Court.

Applications may be filed until 5 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2007, but earlier submission is encouraged. The commission will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, July 24 and 25, 2007, in Columbia, Mo., to conduct interviews and to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the governor.

Interested persons may download an application and accompanying rules and instructions from the Missouri Courts Web site by clicking here: Supreme Court judicial vacancy. All applicants, including those who have applied previously for other vacancies, must file a new application.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Supreme Court be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection.