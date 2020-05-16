18 August 2015

22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Garvey circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John F. Garvey.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here.

Application: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF

Instructions: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. September 16, 2015. In accordance with the Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews of the applicants will be held October 14 and 15, 2015, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The commission will meet to select the panel of nominees to be submitted to the governor immediately following the conclusion of the public interviews.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Lisa Van Amburg, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Steven L. Groves; Thomas Neill; Rita L. Burlison and Tiffany Mapp Franklin.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300