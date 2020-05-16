3 November 2003

22nd Circuit seeks applicants for second judicial vacancy in St. Louis city

Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy Ph: (314) 340-6968

The Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis City) announced today that the Commission is now accepting applications for the position of Associate Circuit Judge. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Thad Niemira on December 31, 2003.

The Commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, associate circuit judges must be at least 25 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of St. Louis City for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk’s Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court’s offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications are also available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website at www.courts.mo.gov, click on the word “Circuit Courts” and then select 22nd Circuit, St. Louis City.

Applications must be received by each Commissioner no later than 5 p.m. December 8, 2003, to be considered by the Commission. Applicants should contact each Commissioner for an interview after the filing of their application. Commissioners who have interviewed prior applicants may choose to reinterview those persons at their discretion.

The Commission will meet December 18, 2003 to select three nominees for the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Robert Holden, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Sherri B. Sullivan, Laura T. Cohen, Nancy Kistler, Christopher E. McGraugh, and Eva Louise Frazer, M.D.